Orono High School hosts 2022 Unified Basketball Fun Day

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono High School hosted a Unified Basketball Fun Day with the Courageous Steps Project. The action allowed for a long-time return to the court to wrap up the season for the players.

Proceeds benefit unified basketball programs, Courageous Steps Project (WABI)

“This is the first time in two years that we’ve done an event like this. After the craziness of COVID-19, we’re just happy to be back in the gym supporting these athletes,” said Connor Archer, Event Director/Chairman/CEO, Courageous Steps Project.

Proceeds benefitted unified basketball programs that participated and the Courageous Steps Project.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.