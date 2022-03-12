Northern Maine logger training program getting help to grow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) - A program that trains loggers in northern Maine has received $1 million in federal funding to expand.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden said Thursday the Mechanized Logging Operations Training Program that Northern Maine Community College runs has received the money.

Golden submitted the proposal as a Community Project Funding request on behalf of the East Millinocket Fire Department.

Golden says the funding will allow the college to expand the program.

