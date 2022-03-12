Man killed in crash in Princeton
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PRINCETON, Maine (WABI) - A Washington County man has died following a crash in Princeton.
Police responded to the crash on Main Street in Princeton just before 6 a.m. Saturday.
Peter Leighton, 59, of Princeton was driving in the southbound lane when he crossed the centerline and went off the road hitting a tree.
Leighton died at the scene.
State Police believe Leighton may have experienced a medical event.
