Man killed in crash in Princeton

PRINCETON, Maine (WABI) - A Washington County man has died following a crash in Princeton.

Police responded to the crash on Main Street in Princeton just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Peter Leighton, 59, of Princeton was driving in the southbound lane when he crossed the centerline and went off the road hitting a tree.

Leighton died at the scene.

State Police believe Leighton may have experienced a medical event.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.