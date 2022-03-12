Maine CDC reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in our state, the Maine CDC is reporting 291 new cases of the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting three additional deaths out of York County.

The state death toll now stands at 2,145.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one overnight.

As of Saturday morning, 122 people were hospitalized with the virus.

23 people are in critical care.

Nearly 1,000 new vaccinations were administered Friday.

More than 560 of those were booster shots, according to the Maine CDC.

