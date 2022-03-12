Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

The state death toll now stands at 2,145
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in our state, the Maine CDC is reporting 291 new cases of the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting three additional deaths out of York County.

The state death toll now stands at 2,145.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one overnight.

As of Saturday morning, 122 people were hospitalized with the virus.

23 people are in critical care.

Nearly 1,000 new vaccinations were administered Friday.

More than 560 of those were booster shots, according to the Maine CDC.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

