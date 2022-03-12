Maine airman killed in World War II to be buried in hometown

CANAAN, Maine (AP) - A Maine airman killed in World War II is due to be buried in his hometown - nearly 79 years after his death.

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Richard Salsbury was a gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber that was shot down while targeting oil refineries in Romania on Aug. 1, 1943.

He was 19 when he died.

Officials said Friday that his family recently received a full briefing on efforts that identified his body last year.

Salsbury will be buried in Canaan, Maine, at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.