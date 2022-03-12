Lobstermen to get federal help to comply with whale rules

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A funding package approved by federal lawmakers includes more than $17 million to help the lobster fishing industry adjust to new rules designed to protect rare whales.

The money is part of the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations bill passed by Congress on Thursday.

It includes $14 million to help the lobster industry comply with the new rules meant to help the North Atlantic right whale.

Members of Maine’s congressional delegation said the rest of the money includes $2 million for lobster and right whale research, monitoring and conservation efforts.

