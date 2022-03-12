Governor Mills kicks off Maine Maple Sunday at the Blaine House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is the third largest maple syrup producer in the country after Vermont and New York.

It’s so big, we devote an entire weekend to it.

Every year, Maine Maple Sunday is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in March.

Governor Mills is kicking off Maine Maple Season with a tradition -- tapping the Maple Tree at the Blaine House in Augusta.

She was joined by the President of Maine Maple Producers Association, Scott Dunn, and fellow Mainers.

“My administration is committed to supporting the industry, not just through a crisis but every day.”

Just two years ago, the annual event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“That was one of the worst decisions we had to make because we knew it would affect the bottom line of the producers tremendously.

The event did return last year on a limited basis, but this year, Dunn says he is hoping for the best.

“Pancake breakfast, tours, tastings, samples, this year’s maple Sunday is going to be awesome.

He says the event makes a big difference for producers who took a hit due to the pandemic.

“For some producers, it is as much as 50 percent of their annual revenues.”

Mary Herman was there and encourages people to go out and support their fellow Mainers.

“We really want to support out producers, they need us, we love them, they make us famous.”

