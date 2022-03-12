Advertisement

Fire displaces about 35 people in northern Maine

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - A fire that swept through a 19-unit apartment complex on Friday displaced about 35 residents.

Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi says all tenants at the Riverside Motor Court made it to safety, and no one was hurt.

The fire started in the office Friday morning and spread to adjacent units.

Most of the units were destroyed but a couple were spared from the fire.

Our Disaster Action Team is on its way to a large fire on Access Hwy in Caribou, Maine. Our Aroostook County Community...

Posted by American Red Cross of Northern New England on Friday, March 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks
Darren Laney Jr, 36, appears virtually before a judge Friday
Washington County man charged with father’s murder ordered held without bail
Man killed in crash in Princeton
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Friends, community rallying to support former owner of Specialty Sweets in cancer battle
Local woman holding community event to support friend battling cancer

Latest News

Old Town
Teamwork fuels Old Town food drive
Eliza
Over $13,000 raised for woman battling breast cancer
Man killed in crash in Princeton
Penquis, United Way of Eastern Maine seeing increased need due to rising costs
Snow, rain and wind today