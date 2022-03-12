Fire displaces about 35 people in northern Maine
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - A fire that swept through a 19-unit apartment complex on Friday displaced about 35 residents.
Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi says all tenants at the Riverside Motor Court made it to safety, and no one was hurt.
The fire started in the office Friday morning and spread to adjacent units.
Most of the units were destroyed but a couple were spared from the fire.
