Fire displaces about 35 people in northern Maine

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - A fire that swept through a 19-unit apartment complex on Friday displaced about 35 residents.

Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi says all tenants at the Riverside Motor Court made it to safety, and no one was hurt.

The fire started in the office Friday morning and spread to adjacent units.

Most of the units were destroyed but a couple were spared from the fire.

Our Disaster Action Team is on its way to a large fire on Access Hwy in Caribou, Maine. Our Aroostook County Community... Posted by American Red Cross of Northern New England on Friday, March 11, 2022

