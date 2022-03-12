Advertisement

UAlbany defeats Maine, 56-47, to win America East Championship

Morgan Haney led the Great Danes with 20 points, scoring 16 in the first half
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 14-game winning streak stopped when it met UAlbany in the America East Women’s Basketball Championship.

Morgan Haney led the Great Danes with 20 points, scoring 16 in the first half
Morgan Haney led the Great Danes with 20 points, scoring 16 in the first half(WABI)

The Great Danes entered the contest with a size advantage, but a outscoring the Black Bears, 20-12, in the first quarter stood out as well.

From there, a lockdown defensive effort sent UAlbany to the NCAA Tournament.

“I think tonight we executed really well, but we also played really good halfcourt defense,” said Morgan Haney, 20 points for UAlbany.

“I think we just had a bad shooting night. I didn’t make layups that I normally do. We didn’t hit shots on the outside that we normally do. They happened to shoot really well tonight,” said Maeve Carroll, nine points, nine rebounds for Maine.

Maine earns the conference’s automatic qualifier to the WNIT.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks
Darren Laney Jr, 36, appears virtually before a judge Friday
Washington County man charged with father’s murder ordered held without bail
Man killed in crash in Princeton
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Friends, community rallying to support former owner of Specialty Sweets in cancer battle
Local woman holding community event to support friend battling cancer

Latest News

Proceeds benefit unified basketball programs, Courageous Steps Project
Orono High School hosts 2022 Unified Basketball Fun Day
Christopher and Shea accepted the awards at the Maine McDonald’s All-Star Games at Husson
Skowhegan’s Christopher, Edward Little’s Shea win Miss and Mr. Basketball, respectively
Friday’s opening night will be followed by a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at...
PBR Bangor Classic kicks off weekend competition
The winner will be recognized at the Class A hockey banquet in Auburn on March 19
Bangor’s Jake Hirsch named Travis Roy Award Finalist