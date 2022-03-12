UAlbany defeats Maine, 56-47, to win America East Championship

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s 14-game winning streak stopped when it met UAlbany in the America East Women’s Basketball Championship.

Morgan Haney led the Great Danes with 20 points, scoring 16 in the first half (WABI)

The Great Danes entered the contest with a size advantage, but a outscoring the Black Bears, 20-12, in the first quarter stood out as well.

From there, a lockdown defensive effort sent UAlbany to the NCAA Tournament.

“I think tonight we executed really well, but we also played really good halfcourt defense,” said Morgan Haney, 20 points for UAlbany.

“I think we just had a bad shooting night. I didn’t make layups that I normally do. We didn’t hit shots on the outside that we normally do. They happened to shoot really well tonight,” said Maeve Carroll, nine points, nine rebounds for Maine.

Maine earns the conference’s automatic qualifier to the WNIT.

