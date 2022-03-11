Advertisement

UPDATE: Washington County man charged with father’s murder ordered held without bail

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A Washington County man accused of killing his father in Big Lake Township was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Darren Laney Jr., 36, is charged with murder in the death of Darren Laney Sr., 62.

Local law enforcement say they responded to a reported stabbing on Sunshine Lane before 11:00 a.m. Thursday. According to State Police, local officers found 62-year-old Darren Laney Sr. deceased.

State Police Major Crimes was called to investigate the death.

Laney Jr. was arrested at the Indian Township Police Department and taken to the Washington County Jail.

Because he’s charged with a felony, Laney will not have to enter a plea unless he is indicted by a grand jury.

The court has sealed documents with more details about the case.

Unless Laney’s attorney requests an additional bail hearing, the next conference date is scheduled for after June 15th.

