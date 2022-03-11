Two years of COVID-19: What lies ahead

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For two years now, people have lived in an age of COVID-19.

It would appear after a difficult few months at the end of last year and to start this one, things have taken a turn for the better, and life as we knew it is coming back.

“COVID is down but not out,” said Dr. Nirav Shah.

As of Friday, 121 Mainers were in the hospital with the coronavirus, a far cry from the state’s peak that saw 466 people hospitalized.

The recent loosening of recommendations on things like masking indicate a return to the way things used to be.

“And in many respects, if you’re fully vaccinated and boosted and are taking precautions to stay safe, like avoiding really high risk activities, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be dipping that toe back in the water and getting back to your life.”

Shah says not everyone is ready to dive back into the pool.

“Some folks come to this discussion with different values, with different pre-existing health conditions, with different ways of looking at risk in the world. And that is okay. We shouldn’t judge or shame people that want to go a little bit slower on the highway than we want to go. Everyone’s going to be moving at a different speed. Totally understandable.”

While still others would say, we never needed to get out of the water.

“That is the nature of talking about something as large and as impactful as a pandemic. Not everyone’s gonna see it the same way. My job is to make sure that I keep equipping people with those facts so that they can make the decision that’s best for them and their family.”

The Maine CDC is now putting in place a surveillance plan.

“Things like expanding wastewater testing and all those types of monitoring activities to know if COVID starts making a comeback.”

He adds it’s important for people to get their boosters if they haven’t already and also to put in place the framework to vaccinate those 6 months to 5 years.

“Yeah, that’s the next big thing on the horizon right now. The expectation, the hope is that the FDA and the US CDC will be reviewing the data for the Pfizer vaccine from kids six months to up to age five, sometime in April, probably the latter half of April. We’re hoping that all goes well with that review process such that that vaccine can be authorized for kids in that age group sometime toward the end of April.”

In the meantime, he says it’s important to be prepared should you cross pass with the virus.

“I recommend that everybody keep rapid tests at home so that if you start feeling sick, you can test. I recommend you take some time now while COVID is down but not out to form a relationship with the doctor who knows you, who can say if you get COVID, write a prescription and then make sure you know the location of a pharmacy in your area that carries these meds and can get them to you in case you get it.”

He went on to say, “I do think that folks want to move on. No question about that. I am among them. We all want COVID to be in the rearview mirror. It’s not if COVID is going away. There will not be a time period in the world or in the United States or in Maine where COVID is gone. Again, it may be down, but it’s not going to be out. It is going to be a part of the infectious diseases that we have to be on the lookout for, monitor for, and be ready to respond to.”

You could use the analogy that it’s like having children that you send out into the world.

“Some of them are the first ones out of the gate. They will do, no matter what it is, they and others are really reticent. And I think it’s really important to note that like those little kids exploring the world, no two adults are going to go about re-entering or re engaging the world at the exact same speed. And I think we’ve got to make room for that. Some people on the highway are going to be going a little bit slower. Some are gonna be going a lot faster. And that’s okay. We’re all going to get there. But we just need to allow for different folks to move at a different speed.”

