Advertisement

Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.(David Sprague/Universal Studios Hollywood)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Universal Studios Hollywood is adding a major attraction in 2023.

The company announced Thursday that Super Nintendo World, the immersive and highly-anticipated theme land, is set to open next year.

Universal Studios says the land became a big hit when it opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. The opening at Universal Studios Hollywood will be Super Nintendo World’s first location in the United States.

The company says the land will “transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe.”

The land will be inspired by characters and video games that have been popular among Nintendo fans for more than 40 years. It will feature rides, interactive areas, themed dining and shopping.

Universal Studios did not announce what month in 2023 that Super Nintendo World will open.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
Darren Laney Jr, 36, appears virtually before a judge Friday
UPDATE: Washington County man charged with father’s murder ordered held without bail
A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women dead