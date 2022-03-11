Rockland Rotary starts funding for inclusive playground

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - For 98 years, Rotary Clubs have taken on different initiatives to better their communities.

Ahead of their centennial celebration in 2024, the Rockland Rotary Club wants to unveil an inclusive playground.

“One of the things as the child grows and gets older and weighs more is it’s harder for a parent to be able to physically move that child around on a playground,” said Susan Page, a member of the Rockland Rotary Club.

“It’s going to have rubberized surface that is flat. The playground equipment is built low to the ground so children can easily get on the equipment. It comes with safety features,” said Ferolyn Curtis, President of the Rockland Rotary Club.

An inclusive playground has everything that your typical playground has, but the next closest one? All the way in Lewiston. The Rotary Club says it’s their responsibility to offer kids on the Mid-coast something a little closer to home.

“I think those children that have these challenges really need to have some additional resources and to be able to have some location that can provide them the opportunity just to be a kid,” said Page.

They estimate the playground will cost $350,000.

They have a GoFundMe set up, fundraisers on the calendar, and are reaching out to local organizations for grant money.

“To be able to have a moment where they can forget about their daily challenges and just be a kid, I can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces,” said Page.

Their next big fundraiser will be their annual Bass Fishing Tournament at Damariscotta Lake on April 24th.

All proceed will go toward the playground.

