Rain, Snow & Wind For Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening ahead of our next storm system for the weekend. Most areas will stay dry through the first half of the night besides some light flurries over the north. Lows will fall into the 20s and low 30s.

Low pressure will move northeast out of the Gulf Coast this evening and will position itself in the Mid-Atlantic early Saturday morning. Snow will move into northern Maine just after midnight Saturday morning. Precipitation will spread across the state Saturday morning as the low tracks along the coastline. Precipitation intensity will increase throughout the afternoon. As it stands right now, it looks like snow will fall across the mountains, Areas between Greenville to Millinocket and southwards to Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln will see a mix of rain & snow. Areas south of Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln will see mostly rain before changing to light snow Saturday afternoon as colder air moves into the region. It does appear that the changeover from rain to snow will occur earlier in the afternoon. This will increase snowfall totals for southern areas and will make for slippery road conditions. Highs on Saturday will range from the mid 40s north to the low to mid 40s across the rest of the region. Winds Saturday morning will be out of the south gusting near 35 mph, by Saturday evening, winds will shift out of the NW and will gust close to 40 mph. Strong winds will carry over into Sunday as NW gusts could reach 45 mph. Precipitation will come to an end late Saturday night as the low moves to our northeast. Conditions will turn colder on the backside of the low as highs on Sunday will be in the teens & 20s. The winds will make conditions FEEL even colder.

Rainfall totals along south & east of I-95 will range from 0.50″ to up to 1.25″. Rainfall totals have come down due to the faster changeover from rain to snow. Snowfall totals will quickly increase from south to north. Areas along the coast will see primarily rain to up to a coating of snow. The Greater Bangor Region and locations along I-95 could see a coating to up to 2″. Locations from Dover-Foxcroft towards Lincoln and northwards to Millinocket will see around 2-6″. From Greenville and northwards into the mountains totals will range from 6-10″. Areas north of a line from Rangeley to Millinocket to Caribou can expect up to 16″ of wet heavy snow.

Highest amounts over the north and quickly tapering off towards the coast. (WABI)

Temperatures will rebound back to the 30s & 40s by Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with rain and snow showers moving in after midnight. Lows in the 20s & 30s. SSE wind around 5-15 mph. Will increase with some gusts early Saturday up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of rain along the coast, snow/rain mix inland. Rain will change to snow during the afternoon. Highest snow accumulations in the mountains. Highs in the 30s and 40s with winds starting the day out of the south then shifting out of the northwest gusting near 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy with MUCH colder highs in the 20s and low 30s. NW winds at times will gust close to 45 mph. This will make conditions FEEL even colder.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

