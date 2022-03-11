Penquis, United Way of Eastern Maine seeing increased need due to rising costs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s no surprise the recent spike in prices for gas, heating oil, electricity, and even groceries is putting a strain on the wallets of Mainers.

“We’re hearing stories of folks saying we can’t afford our medicine, our food, and our heating and our electricity. What can we do?” said Kara Hay, President & CEO of Penquis.

With gas prices topping the four dollar mark and heating oil now more than five dollars a gallon across the state, Penquis and United Way of Eastern Maine say they’re seeing more of a need now than ever before.

“I just looked at the numbers from last month for things like food, electricity, fuel assistance, things like that, and that was 57% of the calls across the state,” said Shirar Patterson, President & CEO of United Way of Eastern Maine.

Hay says they’re hearing from people who are scared and worried about increased costs.

“It’s been from older adults to people with fixed incomes to homeowners to even folks who have never called before,” Hay said. “We have a 85-year-old man, for instance, who called earlier this week to say I’m eating one meal a day because that’s what I can do and still afford my heat.”

Hay and Patterson say they’re here to help and urge anyone to call, even if you don’t think you qualify for assistance.

“We know people are very prideful, and they don’t want to ask for help and just know that people are wanting to be kind and listen,” Patterson said.

Hay says the emergency funding for heating was recently extended until July 15th.

Families with less than a quarter of a tank of heating oil could qualify for up to $1400.

“Even if you’ve applied before and not qualified, you may qualify now, and even if you don’t, we may have other funds that could be helpful to you,” Hay said.

Hay and Patterson say if you’re not struggling but you know someone who is, reaching out to offer a meal or assistance or even a listening ear is extremely important right now.

To inquire about help with Penquis, you can visit Penquis.org or call 973-3500.

For United Way of Eastern Maine, call 211.

