New pathway to help high school students become registered nurses

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school students are getting a quicker pathway to become a registered nurse.

It’s all possible thanks to a new deal between Eastern Maine Community College, United Technologies Center and Hancock County Technical Center.

The pathway begins in high school and prepares students to enter the college’s two-year associate degree RN program.

This lets students take full advantage of earning college credits early.

“It takes off a year of schooling. So, that saves them money. And it saves time, they can get into their profession and start earning a really good wage as soon as possible. So, a lot of these students, they could be 20 years old and making quite a bit of money. So, that’s very exciting for them.” Said Pilar Burmeister, the Director of the Nursing Program at EMCC.

The timing of the deal comes right before E-M-C-C gets a brand-new medical simulation lab in August.

