New group pushing for testing, track-and-trace standards for medical marijuana

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of activists is pushing for tighter regulations on Maine’s medical marijuana market.

Adult-use cannabis products, which can be purchased and used by anyone 21 and older in Maine, are subject to the state’s track-and-trace requirements. The regulations require detailed electronic documentation of growing, production, testing and transportation of cannabis products.

However, medical cannabis products, which are prescribed to patients by doctors, are not subject to the same regulations.

The group, which calls itself Close the Medical Marijuana Loophole, argues the lack of a track-and-trace program for medical cannabis endangers patients.

Scott Gagnon, a former member of the Maine Marijuana Advisory Committee, argues the absence of a robust tracing system presents “a threat and a risk to patients but also, broadly, to public health and public safety.”

The group is calling on the Maine legislature to pass a law requiring medical cannabis products to be subject to the same testing and track-and-trace standards as adult-use products.

Maine’s Office of Marijuana Policy, which oversees both the medical and adult-use markets in the state, did not immediately respond to WMTW’s request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.