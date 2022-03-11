A Pleasant Afternoon Ahead, Snow, Mix & Rain Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will continue this afternoon. There’s a chance we could see a few snow and/or rain showers across the far north this afternoon and evening hour otherwise it looks like most areas will remain dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures will continue to run above average with afternoon highs in the mid-30s to around 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with some rain and snow showers possible late tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 30s for overnight lows.

Low pressure will be over the Mid-Atlantic region Saturday morning and is forecast to strengthen as it races northeastward toward New England on Saturday. The storm is expected to take a track along or just off the Maine coast Saturday afternoon then off to our northeast Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Precipitation will spread into the state Saturday morning and become steadier and heavier by late morning through mid/late-afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Based on the latest track, it looks like precipitation will fall as snow and mixed rain/snow mainly north and west of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with mainly rain falling elsewhere. As the storm pulls to our northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, colder air moving in on the backside of the storm will cause rain to change to a brief period of snow and mix Saturday afternoon and evening in the Bangor area and Downeast. Highest snowfall accumulations will be along and north of a line from Rangeley to Greenville to Caribou where 10″-16″ is expected by late Saturday night. Snowfall amounts will drop quickly south of there, down to a coating to an inch or two for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Lingering snow and snow showers will taper off Saturday night/early Sunday morning as the storm pulls away from the area.

Heaviest accumulations will be over far northern and northwestern areas by late Saturday night with amounts dropping quickly as you head southward toward the coast. (WABI)

The other part of this storm will be the wind. The pressure gradient will tighten on the backside of the storm Saturday night into Sunday which will result in very gusty winds Saturday night through much of Sunday. Gusts to 40-50 MPH will be possible especially late Saturday night through Sunday morning then the wind is expected to slowly diminish Sunday afternoon and evening. It will be drier, brighter, and colder on the backside of the storm Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the in the upper teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere but feeling much colder with the wind factored in. Milder weather returns for Monday and Tuesday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 38°-48°. Light wind becoming south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible late. Lows in the 30s. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow/mix likely north and rain likely south. Precipitation could be heavy at times from late morning through mid-afternoon. Rain will likely change to mix and snow during the mid-late afternoon. Highs between 34°-46°, warmest along the coast. Winds will become north/northwest during the afternoon and increase to 10-20 MPH by evening.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. West/northwest winds could gust to 40-50 MPH especially during the morning and early afternoon.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

