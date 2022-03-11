Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - For the first time in weeks, the average price of gas in Maine has dropped.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas Friday morning was $4.29.

That was down two cents from the all-time record set the day before and followed several days of new record highs. Maine first set a record on Tuesday.

There were several gas stations spotted in the greater Portland area offering gas for $3.99 per gallon, significantly lower than the $4.24 average for the Portland metro area.

Diesel prices did rise again in Maine to $5.23 per gallon.

A new survey from AAA finds that two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago at $3.53 per gallon.

With prices now over $4, Americans may have reached a tipping point. Over half (59%) said with the high prices, they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle.

If gas were to reach $5.00, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.

The survey found that gas prices may not have as much of an impact on summer travel, which would be good news for Maine’s tourism industry.

AAA’s survey found that 52% of Americans have plans to take a vacation this summer. Of those, 42% said they would not consider changing their travel plans regardless of the price of gas.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.