Local woman holding community event to support friend battling cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When former owner of Specialty Sweets Eliza Butler needed help after battling Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer, her friend Lisa Liberatore knew how to help.

Eliza Butler is a mother of four, wife, and former owner of Specialty Sweets.

Many people know the catchy jingle that played on the airwaves.

Now, Eliza is a fighter after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has spread to her lungs and bones.

“So, finally someone in the ER because I’ve been in and out with my breathing issues, said, ‘oh my goodness, we’ve got to admit you because the difference between your CAT scan last week and your CAT scan this week, the change is dramatic’. And, if we don’t do something now, like this is not going to be good,” said Butler.

Her friend Lisa Liberatore was inspired by her son Dorian, who raises money with his lemonade stands for local kids to have snacks at school, to host a hot chocolate stand event to raise funds for Eliza and her family.

“Eliza has such a huge community, and had such a big store that it was like, I wanted to bring the community together, so the hot chocolates stand, we’re gonna probably honestly run out in two seconds. But it’s about bringing people together, and there’s going to be journals there so that she can see the notes and that there is this opportunity for the community to really rally around her,” said Liberatore.

Liberatore felt compelled to help her best friend by doing what she loves, bringing the community together to raise funds and awareness.

The event will be donation based this Saturday, March 12th, from 11am to 2pm at Christmas Tree Plaza in front of the old Specialty Sweets storefront to support Eliza in her fight. Christmas Tree Shops, Tim Hortons, and Rowe Orchard are providing the space, hot chocolate, and apple cider donuts for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s just incredible how many people have reached out, you know, They’re like, what else do you need? How else can I help, and it’s just really incredible,” said Liberatore. “We still have a lot more money to raise, and so working on some more projects to do after this one wraps up.”

