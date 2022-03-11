Advertisement

Daylight Saving Time reminder from Red Cross to change smoke detector batteries

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday, we go back to Daylight Saving Time.

Time to spring your clocks forward one hour.

It’s also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

According to the Red Cross, house fires are the leading cause of disaster in the U.S. killing seven people every day.

The Red Cross always offers free smoke detectors and urges folks to get them installed in your home and check monthly to make sure they’re working.

”Smoke detectors, they found out nationally, that a lot of the home fires do not have smoke detectors. What we always ask people is, the price of a battery or a free smoke alarm, is that worth the life of your family,” said Jim Larson, a volunteer with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross will have free smoke detector installations on April 30th.

To learn more, visit redcross.org/soundthealarm.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks
Darren Laney Jr, 36, appears virtually before a judge Friday
Washington County man charged with father’s murder ordered held without bail
Man killed in crash in Princeton
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Friends, community rallying to support former owner of Specialty Sweets in cancer battle
Local woman holding community event to support friend battling cancer

Latest News

Old Town
Teamwork fuels Old Town food drive
Eliza
Over $13,000 raised for woman battling breast cancer
Man killed in crash in Princeton
Penquis, United Way of Eastern Maine seeing increased need due to rising costs
Snow, rain and wind today