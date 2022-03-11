Daylight Saving Time reminder from Red Cross to change smoke detector batteries

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday, we go back to Daylight Saving Time.

Time to spring your clocks forward one hour.

It’s also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

According to the Red Cross, house fires are the leading cause of disaster in the U.S. killing seven people every day.

The Red Cross always offers free smoke detectors and urges folks to get them installed in your home and check monthly to make sure they’re working.

”Smoke detectors, they found out nationally, that a lot of the home fires do not have smoke detectors. What we always ask people is, the price of a battery or a free smoke alarm, is that worth the life of your family,” said Jim Larson, a volunteer with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross will have free smoke detector installations on April 30th.

To learn more, visit redcross.org/soundthealarm.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.