Center Theatre hosting ‘Red Dawn’ screenings to benefit Ukraine relief efforts

A piece of cinema from the 1980′s will serve as a benefit for what’s going on in Ukraine this weekend.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOVER FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A piece of cinema from the 1980′s will serve as a benefit for what’s going on in Ukraine this weekend.

The Center Theatre will have two showings of the 1984 film Red Dawn this Sunday at 1 and 7.

All proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders and their humanitarian efforts.

The theatre’s Executive Director says the events of the film unfortunately mirror what’s happening now.

“The original version from 1984 tells the story of Russian led invasion of America and the resistance of pretty much normal folks and in the case of the movie high school students who try to resist the invasion and maintain their freedom,” said Patrick Myers. “And a lot of people over in the Ukraine are doing that right now and we want to do what we can to support them.”

He adds that some have seen the selection of Red Dawn as commentary on American politics - and that was not the intention.

The showings are made possible by an anonymous donor. So there is no charge for admission, but they will be accepting donations.

