Bill to save Maine Veterans Homes in Caribou and Machias moves forward in legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill to save Maine Veterans Homes in Caribou and Machias is moving forward in the legislature.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee voted unanimously Friday to advance LD2001.

The bill would require the CEO and Board of the Maine Veterans’ Homes to seek legislative approval to close one of the long-term care facilities care for veterans and spouses.

Lawmakers say the intent is to make closure the option of last resort.

The measure would also provide additional funding to support operations at the Caribou and Machias locations.

”I would like to see something retroactive and make sure at no time will these places close over the next few years so the legislature does have time to work with the federal delegation and come up with ways that helps for ongoing concerns to keep these two facilities open,” said Sen. Troy Jackson, (D) Allagash. “I mean, these are in rural Maine and we cant afford to lose them.”

The Caribou and Machias locations are slated to close this spring.

The board made the decision in a vote held last October even though the announcement was only made public last month.

