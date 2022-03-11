Bangor’s Jake Hirsch named Travis Roy Award Finalist

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor goaltender Jake Hirsch is a finalist for the Travis Roy Award, along with Edward Little’s Jack Keefe, Falmouth’s Charlie Adams, and Cullen Adams from South Portland-Waynflete-Freeport.

The winner will be recognized at the Class A hockey banquet in Auburn on March 19 (WABI)

The award goes to the top senior boys hockey player in Class A.

