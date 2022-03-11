Bangor’s Jake Hirsch named Travis Roy Award Finalist
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor goaltender Jake Hirsch is a finalist for the Travis Roy Award, along with Edward Little’s Jack Keefe, Falmouth’s Charlie Adams, and Cullen Adams from South Portland-Waynflete-Freeport.
The award goes to the top senior boys hockey player in Class A.
The winner will be recognized at the Class A hockey banquet in Auburn on March 19.
