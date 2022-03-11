Advertisement

Alamo Theatre reopens to public

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - After being closed for two years the Alamo Theatre in Bucksport has reopened its doors to the public.

The historic theatre shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020 and made a brief reopening last July.

At the Alamo patrons can expect to find movies traditionally not seen in theaters around the state and can even enjoy an adult beverage.

Staff says it hasn’t just been movie goers who have felt the positive impact of the theater reopening but local businesses as well.

”Yeah, I mean, the local restaurants get busier the more people come to the movies,” said Projectionist Katharyn Kahl. “We actually changed our movie times for Friday, Saturday from six o’clock to seven o’clock so that people have more time to go get a bite to eat before they come. So, we’ve already heard from last weekend that restaurants were busier than before because people were coming to the movies after.”

The theater is located right on Main Street in town.

For more information you can visit the theatre’s Facebook page which includes show times and business hours for restaurants nearby.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks
Darren Laney Jr, 36, appears virtually before a judge Friday
Washington County man charged with father’s murder ordered held without bail
Man killed in crash in Princeton
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Friends, community rallying to support former owner of Specialty Sweets in cancer battle
Local woman holding community event to support friend battling cancer

Latest News

Old Town
Teamwork fuels Old Town food drive
Eliza
Over $13,000 raised for woman battling breast cancer
Man killed in crash in Princeton
Penquis, United Way of Eastern Maine seeing increased need due to rising costs
Snow, rain and wind today