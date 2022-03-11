Alamo Theatre reopens to public

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - After being closed for two years the Alamo Theatre in Bucksport has reopened its doors to the public.

The historic theatre shut down due to the pandemic in March of 2020 and made a brief reopening last July.

At the Alamo patrons can expect to find movies traditionally not seen in theaters around the state and can even enjoy an adult beverage.

Staff says it hasn’t just been movie goers who have felt the positive impact of the theater reopening but local businesses as well.

”Yeah, I mean, the local restaurants get busier the more people come to the movies,” said Projectionist Katharyn Kahl. “We actually changed our movie times for Friday, Saturday from six o’clock to seven o’clock so that people have more time to go get a bite to eat before they come. So, we’ve already heard from last weekend that restaurants were busier than before because people were coming to the movies after.”

The theater is located right on Main Street in town.

For more information you can visit the theatre’s Facebook page which includes show times and business hours for restaurants nearby.

