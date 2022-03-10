Advertisement

Ukrainian city of Mariupol uses mass grave amid heavy shelling

The WHO says it has confirmed 18 attacks on health facilities and ambulances. (CNN, Twitter/ @Аслан, Twitter/ @TimWhite, Telegram, Facebook/ Павло Кириленко)
By EVGENIY MALOLETKA
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — With bodies piling up in Russia’s nine-day siege of Mariupol, the port city of 430,000 in southeastern Ukraine, local authorities are hurrying to bury the dead in a mass grave.

City workers made quick signs of the cross gestures as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags into a deep trench some 25 meters (80 feet) long on the outskirts of the city.

More than 70 bodies have been interred in the common grave since it was opened Tuesday.

Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

About half of those buried were killed in the intense shelling of the city, estimated an AP journalist who visited the burial ground. Others died at home from natural causes, but authorities were unable to arrange for the collection of the bodies or their burial.

Mariupol has suffered at least eight major airstrikes in the past 48 hours, with a children’s hospital and the central fire department among those hit.

City residents are staying in shelters as much as possible as temperatures dip to minus 9 degrees Celsius (15 degrees Fahrenheit).

Ukrainian officials said the attack killed three people and wounded at least 17. (CNN, TELEGRAM, @ZELENSKYYUA, FACEBOOK, SERBIAN INFO WARRIORS, @PRESSSEC)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Police Lights
Washington County man arrested for father’s murder
Spectrum customers in the Bangor area will soon see faster download speeds.
Spectrum doubles internet starting speeds in Bangor

Latest News

FILE - Keegan Eckart, of Amherst, Mass., walks down Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., as the...
‘Bomb cyclone’ expected to dump snow from Mississippi to Maine
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation
Smoke detector
Daylight Saving Time reminder from Red Cross to change smoke detector batteries
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction
Ahead of their centennial celebration in 2024, the Rockland Rotary Club wants to unveil an...
Rockland Rotary starts funding for inclusive playground