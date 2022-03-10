Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking

VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on Verona Island.

Early Wednesday morning, drug agents say they stopped a car driven by Jeffrey Witham, 45, of Verona Island.

Veronica Gomm, 36, also of Verona Island, was a passenger.

Agents say Witham had court-ordered search and testing conditions stemming from pending criminal offenses.

While searching the car, agents says they found drugs and cash.

Agent’s also searched Witham’s home.

There, they say they found Therion Harmon, 24, of Deer Isle in possession of methamphetamines’.

Between the car and Witham’s home, agents say they seized more than $25,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

