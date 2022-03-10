Advertisement

Police: Maine hotel guest threatened to stab staff, officers

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A guest at the Best Western in Brunswick is accused of threatening to stab staff members and police officers.

Police were called to the hotel just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where a man, identified as Richard Simpson, 38, of Tacoma, Washington, was reportedly armed with a large knife and threatening to stab employees.

He had returned to his guest room by the time police arrived, but refused to open his door for officers and threatened to stab them if they entered.

Guests in several other rooms were evacuated while police negotiators tried to communicate with Simpson.

Eventually, the Brunswick Special Response Team made entry into the room and took Simpson into custody after a brief struggle.

No one was hurt.

Simpson faces a list of charges, including terrorizing and criminal threatening.

