Pleasant Weather Today & Friday, Tracking Snow, Mix & Rain For Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Afternoon highs will feel great with temperatures in the low to mid-40s for many locales. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 20s.

We’ll see more clouds moving in for our Friday. There’s a chance we could see a few snow and/or rain showers across the northern half of the state during the afternoon and evening hours but overall it looks like most areas will see a dry day Friday. Temperatures will continue to run above average Friday with afternoon highs in the mid-30s to around 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Low pressure will be over the Mid-Atlantic region Friday night and is forecast to strengthen as it races northeastward toward New England on Saturday. The storm is expected to take a track along the Maine coast Saturday then off to our northeast Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Precipitation will spread into the state Saturday morning and become steadier and heavier during the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Based on the latest track, it looks like precipitation will fall as snow and mixed rain/snow mainly north and west of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with mainly rain falling elsewhere. As the storm pulls to our northeast later Saturday and Saturday night, colder air moving in on the backside of the storm may allow for the mix and rain to change to a brief period of snow before ending even in Bangor and Downeast. Highest snowfall accumulations will be along and north of a line from Rangeley to Greenville to Caribou where a foot or more is possible by late Saturday night. Snowfall amounts will drop quickly south of there, down to little to no accumulation for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Precipitation will taper off Saturday night as the storm pulls away from the area.

Here's a look at the snowfall forecast for Saturday through late Saturday night. Based on the latest track, the heaviest snow will fall along and north of a line from Rangeley to Greenville to Caribou. Amounts are expected to drop off quickly south of there. (WABI)

It will be drier, brighter, breezy and colder on the backside of the storm Sunday. Winds will be gusty Sunday especially during the morning with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible. Otherwise.... we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s and the gusty northwest wind making it feel colder. Drier and milder weather returns for Monday and Tuesday.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 39°-47°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow or rain showers possible across the north during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 36°-44°. Light wind becoming south 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow/mix likely north and rain likely south. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

