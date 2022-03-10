Advertisement

MRC finalizes sale process for Hampden waste facility

After bids are reviewed in May the final sale has a closing date of June 30th, 2022.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Municipal Review Committee has finalized a sale process for the Hampden Waste Facility.

They announced Thursday they plan to start the process of accepting bids next month after the Penobscot Superior Court appoints a receiver to implement the sale and marketing process.

The MRC will have a stalking-horse bid, which is an initial bid that sets the minimum at $1.5 million and guarantees no less than $1 million will go to bond holders no matter the selling price.

“One of the essential things in this agreement was the deadline. The Hampden facility will have a new owner come June 30 of this year, whether it be a qualified buyer or with the MRC. In this agreement, if a buyer is not found or bids do not exceed the MRC stalking horse bid than MRC will end up owning the facility,” Carroll.

The MRC and its member say they are well positioned to take on the future responsibilities to ensure cost-effective management and disposal of solid waste in an environmentally sound manner.

