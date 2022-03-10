Advertisement

Maine National Guard addresses sexual assault, harassment

The Maine National Guard report incusing steps to improve its handling of sexual assault will be discussed in a the veterans and legal affairs committee on Friday.(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Maine National Guard is proposing steps including partnering with the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault to improve its handling of sexual assault and harassment.

Leaders pledged in a new report submitted to lawmakers to improve the Guard’s response to such cases.

The 22-page document follows reporting by the Bangor Daily News on a spike in substantiated sexual assaults that corresponded with a permissive attitude, mishandling of allegations and retaliation against personnel who reported assaults.

The report will be discussed with the veterans and legal affairs committee Friday.

