Maine National Guard addresses sexual assault, harassment

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Maine National Guard is proposing steps including partnering with the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault to improve its handling of sexual assault and harassment.

Leaders pledged in a new report submitted to lawmakers to improve the Guard’s response to such cases.

The 22-page document follows reporting by the Bangor Daily News on a spike in substantiated sexual assaults that corresponded with a permissive attitude, mishandling of allegations and retaliation against personnel who reported assaults.

The report will be discussed with the veterans and legal affairs committee Friday.

