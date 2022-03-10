Advertisement

Maine lawmakers vote for pay increase at psychiatric centers

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine House of Representatives has endorsed a proposal to increase pay for employees of two psychiatric centers in the state.

The proposal from Democratic Rep. Seth Berry would provide a wage increase of $3 per hour for all employees at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta and Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

The House voted in favor of initial approval of the proposal on Wednesday, and more votes will take place in the weeks ahead.

