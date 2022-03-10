Maine falls to Merrimack in Hockey East Tournament
Warriors score first three goals of game
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WABI) - Merrimack scored the first three goals of its Hockey East Tournament matchup with Maine on its way to a 6-2 victory over the Black Bears.
Steven Jandric’s power-play goal took the teams to a 1-0 Warriors lead at the first intermission.
Filip Forsmark and Matt Copponi added second-period goals before Lynden Breen got Maine on the board to make it a 3-1 score after two periods.
Maine would not be able to rally in the third period, as the Warriors opened up a 6-1 lead with goals from Max Newton and Liam Walsh. Newton added an empty-net goal to make it 6-1.
Matt Fawcett scored for Maine to finish off a 6-2 final result.
The Warriors advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Maine finishes head coach Ben Barr’s first season with a record of 7-22-4 (5-18-2 in Hockey East) including the tournament loss.
