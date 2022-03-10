Hermon’s Trey Brown signs with Thomas College men’s basketball

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon’s Trey Brown is going to play his college basketball with the Thomas College Terriers.

Brown landed on the Big East Senior All-Star Team and made Second Team All-Conference (WABI)

Brown signed with the program after finishing a senior season that saw him score 12.4 points per game to lead the Hawks, adding 2.8 assists per game, good for ninth in the Big East Conference.

Now, he’s excited for his next chapter.

“It feels great. I’ve wanted to take my basketball farther than high school for forever, so I’m really happy that I’m able to do that,” said Brown.

Brown played on the Hermon varsity team since he was a sophomore. He plans on studying business.

