Camden Hills defeats Hampden Academy in Class B North Championship

Windjammers’ three-goal third period swing seals 5-2 win
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Camden Hills Windjammers earned their spot in the Class B State Championship with a three-goal flurry in the early third period against the Hampden Academy Broncos Wednesday night at Alfond Arena in Orono.

The teams came out of the second intermission tied, 2-2.

Rory Carlson, Elias Libby, and Aiden Aselton scored in the opening minutes of the third period to finish off the Broncos.

Now, Camden Hills will face Brunswick on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Portland for the Class B State Championship.

