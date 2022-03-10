Black Bears to meet UAlbany in America East Championship

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the Maine Black Bears and UAlbany Great Danes to battle for the America East Tournament Championship.

The championship tipoff is Friday at 5 p.m. at ‘The Pit’ in Orono, and the game will be on ESPNU (WABI)

Maine has grown a contender with several weapons seizing opportunities.

“Every day in practice you have a chance to earn your time. You prove yourself, earn trust, and earn more playing time,” said Amy Vachon, head coach.

“It’s hard to guard between me and Alba Orois playing two-man game, going into the paint and driving, and then we have Olivia Rockwood and Caroline Bornemann on the outside hitting threes,” said Maeve Carroll, graduate student forward.

Anne Simon and Orois have helped get everyone involved.

“I’m just trying to attack the basket and get a defender on me so that I can make the extra pass for the wide-open shot,” said Simon, junior guard.

“I hope it’s tough to defend us. We defend each other in practice, and I think it’s tough to defend them,” said Bornemann, sophomore forward/guard.

Maine swept its championship opponent, Albany, in two relatively close games. The Great Danes are not to be taken lightly.

“They have guards who are really big guards and forwards who are really good. They also have two point guards who can play well. They have a really good team. All of them can do great things,” said Orois, sophomore guard.

Those regular season games against UAlbany were two weeks apart last month.

Maine held home court by a count of 64-55, and the Black Bears left New York with a 49-45 win.

The championship tipoff is Friday at 5 p.m. at ‘The Pit,’ and the game will be on ESPNU.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.