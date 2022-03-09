Versant offering new ‘budget billing’ program

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - Winter can be a costly time of year when it comes to your electric bill, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Versant Power is offering a new program called ‘budget billing.’

This aims to help reduce your monthly bill by taking your average annual usage and dividing it over the course of a year.

Versant says the program can give customers a fairly predictable bill.

”We calculate the payment based on your total payments from 2021. We look at your last year’s total payments for electricity. We then apply the 2022 current rates, and we divide by 12 for the 12 months of the year,” said Marissa Minot, Versant Power communications specialist.

In order to qualify for the program, customer accounts must be in good standing.

It is available to both residential and small commercial customers.

