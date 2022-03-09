Spectrum doubles internet starting speeds in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spectrum customers in the Bangor area will soon see faster download speeds.

This will help thousands of customers, by providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends.

The company announced today it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum internet from 100 to 200 Megabits per minute.

“Beginning today, we are doubling starting speeds for millions of customers, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contract.”

The company says it’s part of their commitment to offer 200 megabits per minute starting speeds in all markets in its 41-state service area this year.

The company says faster speeds are available now to Bangor customers, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.

