Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in St. Louis last week while he was on a video call with his mother. (Source: KSDK/Family photos/CNN)
By Travis Cummings
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST
(KSDK) - A 19-year-old was shot and killed in St. Louis last week while he was on a video call with his mother.

Jadun Byrd was found shot in a parking lot on March 2. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

His mother, Leslie Byrd, says she was on FaceTime with her son when he was gunned down. She heard someone say, “They just shot that boy up,” and through the phone, she saw her son’s head roll back and hands curl up.

Byrd believes the bullet wasn’t intended for her son and that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“They didn’t even rob him. They didn’t take anything from him. They just pulled up and shot and drove off,” Byrd said.

Byrd said her son had a love for basketball and mentoring. He was studying engineering.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

