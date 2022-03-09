Advertisement

Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher wins Gatorade Maine Girls Basketball Player of the Year

She’s the first player from Skowhegan to win the award
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher isn’t done racking up awards after the River Hawks’ perfect season and Class A State Championship.

She’s the first player from Skowhegan to win the award
She’s the first player from Skowhegan to win the award(WABI)

She’s this year’s Gatorade Maine Girls Basketball Player of the Year, and she’s the first player from Skowhegan to win the award.

Gatorade’s awards recognize athletes for their outstanding athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

Christopher is set to join the Boston University Terriers to play her college ball.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
Spectrum customers in the Bangor area will soon see faster download speeds.
Spectrum doubles internet starting speeds in Bangor
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Matthew Milliken
Trenton man accused of running over man, holding woman against her will

Latest News

Brown landed on the Big East Senior All-Star Team and made Second Team All-Conference
Hermon’s Trey Brown signs with Thomas College men’s basketball
The championship tipoff is Friday at 5 p.m. at ‘The Pit’ in Orono, and the game will be on ESPNU
Black Bears to meet UAlbany in America East Championship
Warriors score first three goals of game
Maine falls to Merrimack in Hockey East Tournament
Windjammers’ three-goal third period swing seals 5-2 win
Camden Hills defeats Hampden Academy in Class B North Championship