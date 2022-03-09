Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher wins Gatorade Maine Girls Basketball Player of the Year

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher isn’t done racking up awards after the River Hawks’ perfect season and Class A State Championship.

She’s the first player from Skowhegan to win the award (WABI)

Gatorade’s awards recognize athletes for their outstanding athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

Christopher is set to join the Boston University Terriers to play her college ball.

