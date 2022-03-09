Senator Susan Collins meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins met Tuesday with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

Collins and Jackson met for over 90 minutes.

Once the meeting concluded, Senator Collins said their conversation was “lengthy and very productive”.

Senator Collins says they spoke about Judge Jackson’s judging experiences, as well as how she handles cases.

”What I did get from her is that she takes a very thorough, careful approach in applying the law to the facts of the case, and that is what I want to see in a judge,” said Senator Collins. “Again, however, one never knows what’s going to come out in hearings, so I will withhold my judgement until after the hearings are completed.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin on March 21.

If elected, Jackson would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

