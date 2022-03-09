Searsport library, businesses bring story time for a walk

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been to downtown Searsport recently, you may have noticed pages from a book on the windows.

The Carver Memorial Library is teaming up with Searsport businesses to take story time for a walk.

The StoryWalk project started with a woman in Vermont and is catching on in towns across the country.

“It’s so great to get some fresh air, get some exercise. We’re all having little bit of cabin fever right now,” said Sue McClintock, Carver memorial Library director.

The book “The Mitten” by Jan Brett tells the story of a lost mitten and some animals that find shelter in it along the way.

“We want the theme to match what we’re going for, so this time we wanted a winter theme, maybe with a town or a village, but in this case it was animals and winter,” said McClintock.

The StoryWalk starts at the Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe, and from there, you can follow the numbered pages throughout the rest of downtown Searsport.

“It is very important to get people into downtown Searsport, especially now when we’re kind of waking up like the bear,” said Meryem Rogan, Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe owner.

Rogan says she hopes everyone can come together to see what downtown has to offer, just like the animals flocking to the mitten in the story.

“It’s a fun activity for families to get out on a nice day, walk through the town, and see what we have to offer here and get their kids into reading, maybe,” said Rogan.

“It really feels good for the library to be part of the town in that way to collaborate with the businesses,” said McClintock.

McClintock says says they hope to do more story walks like this throughout the year on Sears Island and downtown.

McClintock says The Mitten should be up until March 15 if not longer.

