Poliquin delivers signature petitions to get on the ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin wants to run for 2nd district again.

He was in Augusta submitting his signatures to be back on the ballot this November.

TV5 was at the State House where he spoke to supporters and members of the press about running again.

His campaign said they collected more than the maximum numbers of signatures he was asked to deliver.

Poliquin announced last summer he is hoping to unseat Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine. Wednesday he spoke about how steep the cost of living is for Mainers and the changes he would make if elected.

”I travel all over the second district and the people of the second district are common sense people, hardworking people, people I grew up with, they get it. They know we need to make a change. We cannot go on like this. For another two or three, we have to go on like this for the rest of this year. We can put the brakes on,” said Poliquin.

He served two terms in the 2nd district before Golden took his seat. That race was decided by ranked choice voting.

Liz Caruso of Caratunk is also seeking the Republican nomination in that district.

The primary election starts June 14.

