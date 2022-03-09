Advertisement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 80, is reportedly engaged to girlfriend, 47

Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific...
Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly getting a new ring to add to his collection.

People Magazine reports the 80-year-old is engaged to his 47-year-old girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger announced their engagement at a gala event Saturday.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft for nearly 50 years before she died of ovarian cancer.

Kraft and Blumberg are believed to have been dating since 2019, the same year Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at a spa.

A Florida appeals court later ruled that police violated the rights of Kraft and 24 others arrested in connection to the case when they secretly installed cameras inside massage rooms.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Since then, the couple has been seen at a number of social events together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills (File)
Governor Mills addresses rising Maine gas prices
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
The school will use money from the federal pandemic relief fund to pay for the debt forgiveness.
Maine university forgives millions in student debt
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
Energy prices, which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, jumped again this...
US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a fresh 40-year high
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins
(Source: GrayDC).
Rep. Golden calls on Biden for emergency use of Defense Production Act to boost U.S. oil production
Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022....
Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories