Orono fills town council and school board seats

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Three town council seats and two school board seats were up for grabs in Orono on Tuesday.

For a three-year term on the town council, Sonja Birthisel and Leo Kenney were voted into the two open seats.

For a two-year term on the council, Robert Laraway was the winner.

Both school board seats were uncontested and went to Noah Charney and Kevin Roberge.

