Orono fills town council and school board seats
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Three town council seats and two school board seats were up for grabs in Orono on Tuesday.
For a three-year term on the town council, Sonja Birthisel and Leo Kenney were voted into the two open seats.
For a two-year term on the council, Robert Laraway was the winner.
Both school board seats were uncontested and went to Noah Charney and Kevin Roberge.
