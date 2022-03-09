Mostly Cloudy & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A couple areas of low pressure will approach the area today, one passing to our north and one passing to our south. These will bring some cloudiness into the region resulting in a mostly cloudy sky today. Despite the lack of sunshine, temperatures will rebound nicely with highs reaching the low to mid-30s this afternoon which is right where we should be for this time of year. Low pressure passing to our south this evening will graze coastal areas with some snow showers this evening and early tonight otherwise the bulk of the storm will stay offshore. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s.

Our Thursday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the 40s. More clouds will move in for our Friday. It’ll be a dry and seasonable day with high temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s. Low pressure will move into the region Saturday. Data is coming into better agreement with taking the low near the Maine Coastline. This will result in snow and mixed precipitation falling across the northern half of the state with more rain and possibly some mix for areas closer to the coast. It’s still very early but it looks like the heaviest snow will fall north and west of Greenville and Millinocket with some spots possibly seeing a foot or more especially across Northern Aroostook County. Snowfall amounts will drop off quickly as you head southward with little to nothing expected south of Greenville and Millinocket. Snowfall accumulations/precipitation types will all be dependent on the track of the storm so keep an eye out for updates as the weekend approaches and we fine tune the details. Precipitation will taper off Saturday night as the storm pulls away from the area. It will be drier, brighter, breezy and colder on the backside of the storm Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s and a gusty northwest wind making it feel colder. Drier and milder weather returns for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible along the coast early. Partial clearing late. Lows between 21°-28°. Light south wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 38°-48°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow/mix likely north and rain likely south. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

