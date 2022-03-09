Massachusetts man arrested in Newport on drug trafficking charges

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and State Police arrested a Massachusetts man on drug charges Monday following a months-long investigation.

Officials say 45-year-old Rasheib Edward Yancy was stopped on I-95 in Newport Monday.

The execution of a search warrant yielded fentanyl and cocaine with a street value of approximately $40,000.

Yancy was charged with aggravated trafficking and taken to Penobscot County Jail.

His bail is set at $100,000 cash.

Officials then seized $3,200 of suspected drug proceeds from a Milbridge residence.

36-year-old Cole Kennedy was charged with violating conditions of release.

He had been out on bail after a 2021 drug trafficking charge.

Kennedy was taken to the Washington County Jail.

The MDEA notes the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

