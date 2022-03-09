Masks no longer required as Maine Legislature gathers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are reconvening without a mask requirement for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Legislative leaders lifted the mask mandate effective this week, and the full Legislature is gathering for the first time since then on Wednesday.

The vote to lift the requirement by the Legislative Council comes as hospitalizations decline in Maine.

A universal masking recommendation for public schools and child care providers was also lifted on Wednesday.

