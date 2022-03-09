Advertisement

Maine university forgives millions in student debt

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The University of Southern Maine has forgiven about $2 million in student debt accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That wipes out the debts of more than 750 current and former students.

Since spring 2020, the university says 763 students have accrued nearly $2 million in outstanding balances for tuition, fees, room and board.

Almost $1.6 million of that was acquired between spring 2020 and summer 2021. More than $400,000 was acquired last fall.

The university has excused all USM debt for students who acquired it between spring 2020 and summer 2021.

Student debt forgiveness was capped at $2,225 for fall 2021.

The school will use money from the federal pandemic relief fund to pay for the debt forgiveness.

“As the pandemic continues, so do the challenges our students face. With this support, it is our hope that we can offer some relief to current students and ensure that former students know they can come back unencumbered to finish their education,” said USM President Glenn Cummings.

Students do not need to take any action to have their debt forgiven.

The forgiveness was processed automatically last Wednesday and students were notified soon after.

