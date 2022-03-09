Advertisement

Maine senator joins push to stop Russia from selling gold

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine’s independent senator is joining a push to clamp down on Russia’s ability to sell gold reserves.

Sen. Angus King is working with Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on the effort.

King said Tuesday the Stop Russian GOLD Act would apply secondary sanctions to any American entities that knowingly transact with or transport gold from Russia’s central bank holdings.

King says the sanctions would also apply to U.S. entities that sell gold physically or electronically in Russia.

